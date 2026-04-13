Iran’s private sector moves to support recovery of small and medium enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Iran’s private sector is set to assist in the recovery of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) damaged by recent airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel, Farshid Shokrkhodaei, Chairman of the Investment and Financing Committee of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the chamber has prioritized the restoration of SMEs, given their relatively limited financial resources compared to larger companies, which are better positioned to withstand and recover from such shocks.

“Currently, the private sector is developing a plan, backed by dedicated financial resources, to restore the operations of small and medium-sized enterprises. Efforts are underway to finalize and implement this plan as soon as possible. It is expected that within the next 2 weeks, assistance will begin to be delivered to affected businesses under this framework,” he said.

Due to the lack of concrete results between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, while Iran on the same day began striking Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs. Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.

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