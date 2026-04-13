Iranian customs reports volume of essential imports into country during regional conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. According to Iran’s Customs Administration, a total of 2.87 million tons of essential commodities, including wheat, barley, cooking oil, rice, tea, and other basic food products, were imported into the country between February 28 and April 6, Trend reports.

During the same period, more than 112,000 trucks transported these essential goods to various provinces across Iran.

The Customs Administration stated that all customs checkpoints nationwide have been instructed to expedite the import process for essential goods and raw materials to ensure stable supply levels.

Due to the lack of concrete results between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, while Iran on the same day began striking Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs. Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.

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