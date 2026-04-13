Azerbaijani gymnasts deliver landmark performance at European Championship in Portimao

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The European Championship in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling, held in Portimao, Portugal, from April 8 through April 12, concluded with strong results for Azerbaijani athletes, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

According to the federation, the country was represented by a total of 23 gymnasts across youth and senior categories, with athletes delivering consistently high-level performances throughout the competition.

Azerbaijani gymnasts successfully advanced through qualification rounds and competed in several semifinal and final stages. In individual trampoline events, Selcan Mahsudova finished fourth with 56,550 points, while Magsud Mahsudov placed sixth with 60,080 points.

In team events, both youth and senior squads reached the finals, marking a historic achievement. The senior team concluded the final in 4th place, delivering a notable result.

Athletes also performed strongly in synchronized routines, advancing further in the competition and representing Azerbaijan at a high level.

In the double mini trampoline, the youth team reached the final, marking a new milestone in Azerbaijani gymnastics history. Ammar Bakhshaliyev also competed in the individual final.

The most significant success came in tumbling, where the Azerbaijani team secured a silver medal in the final stage. In the individual program, Tofig Aliyev earned a silver medal with a score of 29,300, marking his second consecutive silver at the European Championships.

Overall, Azerbaijani gymnasts reached 13 out of 16 possible finals, making them one of the most successful delegations of the championship and setting multiple national milestones across both youth and senior categories.

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