Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber reports incomplete execution of nearly one third of public procurement contracts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts has reported that around 30% of public procurement contracts were not fully executed last year, said the Chairman, Vugar Gulmammadov, during a session of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

According to him, analysis of procurement timelines in 2025 shows that purchases remained unevenly distributed across quarters, with a noticeable concentration in the final quarters, particularly the 3rd and 4th.

He noted that although some improvement was observed compared to 2024, the majority of procurement activity, around 60%, including 31.2% in the fourth quarter, was still carried out in the second half of the year. Gulmammadov added that more than 900 of the over 1,400 organizations conducting competitive public procurement, roughly 64%, began procurement activities only from the second quarter.

He further stated that around 130 organizations made their first procurement in the 6th month of the year, while more than 70 organizations initiated procurement only in the 9th month.

"Preliminary analysis of data entered into the relevant information system shows that approximately 30% of contracts in the reporting year were not fully fulfilled," Gulmammadov highlighted.

He also stressed that while several reforms have been implemented in recent years to improve transparency and strengthen administration in public procurement, and despite partial progress in establishing procurement practices and increasing the share of electronic procurement, existing challenges remain.

“However, audit results show that digitalization alone does not fully resolve the issues. The activity of procuring institutions must also contribute to addressing existing problems,” the chairman added.

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