Historic milestone: PASHA Bank IPO subscription opens!

PASHA Bank has launched the subscription for its shares as part of the Initial Public Offering (IPO). The shares are now available to the public.

Bank representatives officially announced this at a press event held in Baku on 13 April, 2026.

The subscription period will run from 13 April to 12 May, 2026. A total of 932,926 ordinary registered shares, representing 5% of the Bank’s capital, are being offered to investors. The initial offering price has been set at 55 AZN per share, with a minimum purchase of one share and no maximum limit. During the subscription period, pre-paid amounts will accrue an annual return of 5%. The shares will be listed through the Baku Stock Exchange.

Investors can participate in the IPO through the platforms and mobile applications of PASHA Bank, Birbank Invest, the lead underwriter PASHA Capital, ABB Invest, Unicapital and Leobank. Participation is also available physically at PASHA Bank, Kapital Bank, and Unibank branches, as well as at the PASHA Capital office.

Opening the event, PASHA Bank Executive Board member and Chief Financial Officer Murad Suleymanov pointed out that the IPO marks a milestone in the Bank’s strategic development.

"As a financial institution committed to transparency, sustainability, and long-term value creation, we consider this step strategically important. Through this decision, we aim to share with a broader investor base the value we have built over the years together with our customers and partners. We also see this as a tangible contribution to the development of capital markets in the country. Expanding access to investment opportunities is important for us," Suleymanov noted.

Following this, Baku Stock Exchange Executive Board Chairman Ruslan Khalilov, PASHA Capital Executive Board Chairman Jeyhun Hajiyev, Unicapital General Director Vugar Namazov and ABB Invest CEO Nadir Babazade shared their views on the role of this initiative in the development of the country’s capital markets.

To recap, the placement will be carried out in accordance with the sequence specified in the prospectus.

For more information, please visit ipo.pashabank.az.

PASHA Bank has identified among its key priorities the development of the non-oil sector, the real sector financing and economic diversification. In addition to Azerbaijan, the Bank operates in Georgia and Türkiye.