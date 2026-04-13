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Turkmenistan’s Shabat trade hub drives rising cross-border trade with Uzbekistan

Economy Materials 13 April 2026 05:19 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan’s Shabat trade hub drives rising cross-border trade with Uzbekistan
Photo: The press service of the Turkmen Government.

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Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
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ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 13. Trade turnover at the Turkmen-Uzbek border trade center "Shabat" has shown a consistent upward trend, Trend reports via the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

According to information, from January through March, approximately 60,000 Uzbek citizens visited the center, resulting in exports of over 1,700 tons of goods from Turkmenistan. During the same period, more than 250 tons of goods were imported into Turkmenistan from Uzbekistan.

Turkmen exports through the center are predominantly composed of non-alcoholic beverages, confectionery, fresh tomatoes, household chemicals, and textiles. On the other hand, imports from Uzbekistan mainly consist of household goods, dried fruits, and textiles.

The "Shabat" border trade center, which began operations in November 2025, facilitates trade transactions that are exempt from customs duties and other levies.

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