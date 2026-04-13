Baker Hughes to sell its Waygate Technologies business

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Baker Hughes has agreed to sell its Waygate Technologies business to global measurement technology leader Hexagon in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.45 billion, subject to customary closing adjustments, Trend reports via Baker Hughes.

Waygate Technologies, part of Baker Hughes’ Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segment, is a leading provider of advanced non-destructive testing solutions used to inspect critical industrial assets without interrupting operations. The transaction includes its full portfolio of remote visual inspection, ultrasound, radiography, and imaging technologies, as well as all related assets, intellectual property, infrastructure, and personnel.

The divestment comes as part of Baker Hughes’ broader portfolio optimization strategy, following three recently completed transactions and ahead of its pending acquisition of Chart Industries. The company said these moves are aimed at strengthening earnings resilience, improving cash flow stability, and further solidifying its balance sheet through disciplined capital allocation focused on long-term value creation.

Hexagon, headquartered in Stockholm, employs around 24,500 people across 50 countries. The company is a global leader in precision measurement, positioning, and autonomous technologies, serving industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, construction, manufacturing, and mining.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as exclusive financial adviser to Baker Hughes on the transaction.