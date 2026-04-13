IRENA outlines policy actions to tackle energy shocks amid Middle East conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The International Renewable Energy Agency has urged governments to take immediate and long-term measures to mitigate the impact of ongoing disruptions to global energy markets caused by the conflict in the Middle East, Trend reports via IRENA.

According to IRENA, the situation — including partial closures of the Strait of Hormuz and continued attacks on energy infrastructure — has significantly disrupted global oil and gas flows. This has triggered sharp and volatile price increases, with ripple effects extending beyond energy markets into food systems, transport, supply chains, inflation, and overall economic activity. The agency warned that vulnerable communities are likely to bear the brunt of these impacts.

To address the crisis and build resilience against future fossil fuel shocks, IRENA outlined a set of policy actions across short-, medium-, and long-term horizons.

In the short term (0–6 months), the agency recommends rapidly deploying distributed renewable energy solutions to support essential services such as healthcare, agriculture, and sanitation. It also calls for accelerating the rollout of solar photovoltaic mini-grids with battery storage in remote and underserved areas to reduce reliance on diesel.

Additional measures include launching public campaigns to curb energy demand, especially during peak periods, and introducing time-of-use electricity tariffs to encourage consumption when renewable supply is abundant. IRENA also highlights the need for financial incentives—such as subsidies and tax breaks—to support electrification, alongside efforts to boost electric mobility, particularly in emerging economies. Reducing trade barriers for renewable energy equipment is also seen as critical.

In the medium term (6–12 months), IRENA advises governments to fast-track renewable energy and grid infrastructure projects, while ensuring continued financing for projects in the pipeline. It also recommends revising policy frameworks to reflect inflation and supply chain pressures, and promoting battery storage, demand-side management, and grid modernization to improve system flexibility.

The agency further suggests expanding renewable-based heating solutions, scaling up storage in off-grid systems, simplifying permitting for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and supporting the development of sustainable aviation fuel projects.

Over the longer term (1–3 years), IRENA emphasizes the importance of establishing clear and stable policy frameworks to attract investment in the energy transition. It calls for integrating electrification planning into national energy strategies, strengthening domestic and regional supply chains for clean energy technologies, and promoting project hybridization to combine renewables with storage.

Other recommendations include incentivizing electrification in industry, developing targeted financing for renewable mini-grids in vulnerable regions, and linking financial support for fossil fuel industries to progress on renewable energy targets.

IRENA concludes that coordinated and forward-looking policy action will be essential not only to navigate the current crisis but also to accelerate the global transition to a more resilient and sustainable energy system.