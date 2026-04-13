Become a shareholder of PASHA Bank with Birbank Invest

Birbank Invest is introducing a new investment opportunity for its users. Starting today, Birbank Invest users can directly become shareholders of PASHA Bank. This new feature enables users to join the Initial Public Offering (IPO) process through the mobile application and take advantage of opportunities emerging in the local capital market.

As part of the IPO conducted by PASHA Bank, the subscription period will be open to both individual and corporate investors until May 12, 2026.

Under the offering, investors will be able to purchase 932 926 ordinary registered shares, representing 5 percent of the bank’s share capital. The initial offering price has been set at AZN 55 per share. The minimum purchase amount is one share, with no upper limit applied. Funds paid during the subscription period will accrue a 5 percent annual return. All transaction fees related to the share purchase are covered by PASHA Bank, with no additional commissions charged to clients. The shares will be listed and distributed through the Baku Stock Exchange.

The allocation process will be carried out in accordance with the sequence outlined in the prospectus. For more detailed information, please visit: www.b-b.az/ipo-deeplink

This IPO is the first bank IPO conducted by a private institution in the history of Azerbaijan and represents a significant milestone in the development of the country’s capital markets.

The Birbank Invest application is available for download at: https://www.b-b.az/vHdRj4

Launched in June 2025, Birbank Invest is the first independent investment application introduced by the bank under the Birbank brand. The platform provides users with convenient and secure access to both local and international financial markets.

For more information, please visit birbankinvest.az, contact us via online chat, social media channels or reach out to the Customer Care Center at 196. The service is provided in partnership with “PASHA Capital Investment Company.”