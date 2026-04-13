Turkmenistan advocates for comprehensive global security strategy at Vienna forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 13. Turkmenistan has called for the development of a Global Security Strategy, emphasizing the interconnectedness of energy, environmental, and other dimensions of international security, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The statement was made by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty, during his address at the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum, held at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria.

In his address, Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan, as a major energy producer, pursues a responsible policy aimed at strengthening international cooperation in energy security and climate stability.

The forum, organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Government of Austria, addressed key issues such as energy transition, green hydrogen, the digitalization of energy systems, and the climate-related challenges that accompany these shifts.

The initiative for a Global Security Strategy was first presented by Turkmenistan at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2023, where President Serdar Berdimuhamedov proposed the launch of international discussions under the auspices of the United Nations to create a comprehensive framework for global security.

This concept builds upon Turkmenistan’s longstanding diplomatic doctrine of permanent neutrality, which was officially recognized by the UN in 1995. It aligns with the country’s broader policy of promoting preventive diplomacy, fostering dialogue, and advocating for the indivisibility of security across political, economic, energy, environmental, and informational domains.

Since its introduction, Turkmenistan has consistently reaffirmed and championed the initiative in multilateral forums, presenting it as a holistic approach to global stability. This approach integrates both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including energy security, sustainable development, and international cooperation, all within the framework of the United Nations.