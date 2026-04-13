Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan step up energy sector cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 13. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

According to the statement, bilateral energy cooperation is entering a new stage, with both sides actively discussing a broad range of joint projects during ongoing mutual visits.

The discussions focus on initiatives related to mutual electricity supplies, as well as cooperation in oil refining and petrochemical industries.

The ministry noted that these projects are strategically important, as they open new avenues for industrial cooperation and further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

It was emphasized that the current agreements represent only the initial step toward deepening the longstanding brotherly, good-neighborly, and allied relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan earlier agreed on electricity supplies totaling 900 million kWh for the period from March to December 2026. The arrangement reflects growing coordination between the two countries to ensure stable power supply, particularly amid rising electricity demand and seasonal imbalances in the region.