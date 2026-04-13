Kazakhstan outlines investment plans for aquaculture projects by 2030
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is accelerating the development of its aquaculture sector through large-scale investment initiatives aimed at expanding production capacity and strengthening food security.
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