Turkmenistan proposes UN-backed global hydrogen energy transition program

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 13. Turkmenistan has proposed establishing a Global Program for Hydrogen Energy Transition with a ten-year timeframe under the auspices of the United Nations, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The initiative was presented by Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during his address at the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum, held at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria.

The proposal envisions practical cooperation with international partners on developing hydrogen energy based on natural gas, alongside expanded use of wind and solar energy, and the implementation of joint green energy projects.

Turkmenistan also confirmed its full commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement and highlighted plans to strengthen regional cooperation in climate technologies, including the upcoming launch of a UN Regional Centre for Climate Technologies in Ashgabat.

In addition, Turkmenistan stressed that developing countries, particularly landlocked states, must be guaranteed equal and non-discriminatory access to water resources and waterways, framing this as both a legal and moral obligation.

The country also reiterated its intention to further build on UN General Assembly resolutions it has initiated in the fields of energy security, environmental protection, and transport connectivity, and to continue coordinating multilateral efforts with the United Nations and UNIDO to achieve practical outcomes.

The International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum, previously known as the Vienna Energy Forum, is a solutions platform to accelerate low-emission, climate-resilient development around the world. The Forum highlights the action-oriented steps required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The solutions platform facilitates multi-sectoral, multi-stakeholder, and inter-disciplinary dialogue to advance sustainable energy development. Initiated in 2008, the Forum is co-organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the Austrian Government, and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis.