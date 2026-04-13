PASHA Bank promises strong dividend outlook for investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. PASHA Bank plans to offer investors an attractive dividend policy, targeting annual payouts at a minimum level of 30-40%, said Murad Suleymanov, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer, Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference dedicated to launch of the bank’s share sale under its Initial Public Offering (IPO), Suleymanov noted that while dividend payments ultimately depend on shareholder decisions, the bank aims to maintain payouts at no less than 30-40%.

“Over the past 2-3 years, we have delivered dividends at around 60%. Our commitment to shareholders is a minimum of 30-40%,” he said.

Suleymanov added that the next round of dividend payments is expected to take place from June through July 2026.

To note, PASHA Bank has launched a share subscription as part of an Initial Public Offering (IPO), making shares available to the public starting at 11:00 today. The subscription period will run from April 13 to May 12, 2026. Shares representing 5% of the bank’s capital, 932,926 ordinary registered shares, are being offered to investors. The initial placement price has been set at 55 AZN, with a minimum purchase of 1 share and no maximum limit applied. During the subscription period, pre-paid amounts will accrue an annual return of 5%. The shares will be placed through the Baku Stock Exchange.

Investors can participate in the IPO via platforms and mobile applications of PASHA Bank, Birbank Invest, as well as the main underwriter, PASHA Capital, along with ABB Invest, Unicapital, and Leobank.

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