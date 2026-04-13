Islamabad agreement was not reached due to U.S. actions - Iranian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran was not signed in Islamabad due to the actions of the American side, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The minister noted that shortly before the signing of the Islamabad memorandum, the Iranian side encountered maximalism, shifting goalpots, and blockade from the American delegation.

He said Iran had negotiated with the US in good faith and sent the highest level representatives in 47 years to Islamabad.