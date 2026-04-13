World Bank upgrades Uzbekistan’s growth outlook through 2027

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 13. Uzbekistan's GDP is projected to grow by 6.4% in 2026 and 6.7% in 2027, Trend reports via the latest outlook from the World Bank.

The World Bank has slightly revised its 2026 forecast upward by 0.4 percentage points, compared to its January 2026 estimate. Similarly, the projection for 2027 was adjusted higher by 0.8 percentage points.

In 2025, Uzbekistan’s economy expanded by 7.7%, surpassing the previous forecast by 1.5 percentage points, a result of stronger-than-expected economic performance.

For comparison, ING Group forecasts a more dynamic quarterly trajectory for Uzbekistan's GDP in 2026, with growth projected at 6.5% in the first quarter, 6.3% in the second, 6.0% in the third, and accelerating to 7.0% in the fourth quarter.

Growth in 2027 is expected to moderate slightly, with GDP projected at 6.0% in the first quarter, 5.0% in the second, and 5.5% in both the third and fourth quarters, indicating a gradual stabilization in the pace of economic expansion.