Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber outlines several audit plans for next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts has announced plans to conduct 45 audits in 2026, covering key sectors including education and healthcare institutions, investment projects in Karabakh and the water management sector, public procurement, targeted budget funds, and off-budget state funds such as the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), along with selected international events, said the Chairman Vugar Gulmammadov, Trend reports.

Speaking during a session of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Gulmammadov noted that the institution also presented its annual report on activities for 2025 and outlined its ongoing reform agenda.

"Modern public auditing is rapidly evolving through digitalization, adding that recent national strategies on digital development and artificial intelligence have further increased the importance of this transformation. The Accounts Chamber has already taken initial steps toward building a digital audit system aligned with international practices," he said.

The Chairman explained that the information system will enhance the efficiency of financial oversight by enabling the exchange and processing of legally defined reports and data, as well as scenario-based analysis to support budget oversight. He outlined several completed components, including the creation of a core technological platform, deployment within the government cloud, development of reporting and data access tools, implementation of a standardized approach, and integration of a unified login system with electronic signature authentication.

Gulmammadov further detailed upcoming developments for the current year, including the introduction of a risk and analytical module that evaluates over 120 criteria and provides results to institutions, the implementation of a data-driven decision-making model, integration of multiple state information systems into a unified analytical environment, and the use of analytical outputs in audit planning and risk assessment.

He added that the next stage of development of the Digital Audit Information System (DAIS) will focus on enhancing audit processes in a fully digital environment and transitioning toward artificial intelligence-based audit management. The goal, he said, is to reduce reliance on physical processes, ensure predominantly electronic data exchange between audit teams and audited entities, and enable structured management and traceability of audit evidence within a fully digital framework.

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