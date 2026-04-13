PASHA Bank launches public share offering to broaden investor access

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. PASHA Bank has launched a share subscription as part of an Initial Public Offering (IPO), making shares available to the public starting at 11:00 today, said Murad Suleymanov, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of the bank, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the launch of the share sale, Suleymanov noted that the subscription period will run from April 13 to May 12, 2026.

“Shares representing 5% of the bank’s capital, 932,926 ordinary registered shares, are being offered to investors. The initial placement price has been set at 55 AZN, with a minimum purchase of 1 share and no maximum limit applied. During the subscription period, pre-paid amounts will accrue an annual return of 5%. The shares will be placed through the Baku Stock Exchange,” he said.

Suleymanov added that investors can participate in the IPO via platforms and mobile applications of PASHA Bank, Birbank Invest, as well as the main underwriter, PASHA Capital, along with ABB Invest, Unicapital, and Leobank.

“Physically, the process is also available at PASHA Bank, Kapital Bank, and Unibank branches, as well as at the PASHA Capital office.

We consider this step strategically important as a financial institution that creates transparent, sustainable, and long-term value for investors. Through this decision, we aim to share the value we have built over the years together with our clients and partners with a broader audience. At the same time, we see this move as a tangible contribution to the development of capital markets in the country. Expanding access to investment opportunities for more people is a key priority for us,” he emphasized.

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