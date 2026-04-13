Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 13 April 2026 10:25 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Vugar Imanov
Vugar Imanov
Read more

MINSK, Belarus, April 13. A delegation from Azerbaijan's Ganja Automobile Plant (GAZ), led by Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Production Association GAZ Khanlar Fatiyev, visited the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ), one of Belarus’s largest mechanical engineering enterprises, globally known under the BELARUS brand, Trend reports.

Director General of MTZ, Taras Murog, presented the plant’s modern product range and organized a tour of the factory museum. It was noted that the enterprise, founded in 1946, is among the world’s largest tractor manufacturers and holds a significant share of the wheeled tractor market. Over its history, the plant has produced more than 3 million tractors, exported to around 100 countries worldwide.

Speaking to Trend, Murog underscored the strategic depth and long-term value of cooperation with the Ganja Automobile Plant.

“GAZ is our strategic partner in the Azerbaijani market. We have enjoyed fruitful cooperation for 20 years. At least 700 units of 80-120 horsepower equipment are supplied to Azerbaijan annually, and in various years, this figure has exceeded 1,000 units. Today, mini tractors for melon cultivation and specialized farming, as well as high-capacity equipment of 350 horsepower for large-scale agricultural production, offer significant growth potential. In this anniversary year of our cooperation, we intend to take a more active role in joint initiatives, including exhibitions. Our plants remain long-standing and highly reliable partners,” he noted.

In turn, Fatiyev highlighted that around 80% of Belarusian equipment is assembled at GAZ, underscoring both its quality and competitive edge, while also pointing to the critical role of state support.

“20 years have passed since the beginning of our cooperation with the Minsk Tractor Works. In 2006, during the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Belarus, the foundation for this partnership was laid. The project has never been interrupted, even during the pandemic; the plant continued assembling tractors. During our visit to MTZ on April 7-8, we once again discussed the future trajectory of cooperation, new projects, and reached agreements on joint production and exports to third countries,” Fatiyev said.

He added that, to date, the plant has assembled and commissioned more than 15,000 tractors across various models.

“We take pride in seeing our machinery operating across all cities and regions of Azerbaijan. Customers value the reliability and quality of our products. It is especially meaningful that the high-powered equipment assembled at our plant is now actively serving in the liberated territories, in our native Karabakh,” Fatiyev emphasized.

Highlighting cooperation with Minsk Tractor Works, the Chairman of the Ganja Automobile Plant Supervisory Board noted that an average of 700-800 tractors of various models and modifications are assembled annually in Ganja, adding that these figures could rise further in line with the pace of development.

“In the early years of cooperation, we launched production with the assembly of Belarus 80.1, Belarus 82.1, Belarus 1221, Belarus 1025, Belarus 892, and Belarus 80X tractors. We later expanded into the assembly of more powerful agricultural machinery. If the export project to third countries is realized, both production volumes and the model range will undoubtedly grow. We are currently working on a major initiative, and I am confident that achieving this goal will open a new chapter in cooperation with our Belarusian partners,” he emphasized.

The sides also reviewed current priorities and mapped out future plans, with the meeting attended by Dmitry Pinevich. Concluding the visit, Fatiyev left a note in the honorary guests’ book.

As previously reported, the agreement provides for the assembly of a new batch of municipal vehicles (100 units) based on MAZ chassis at the Ganja Automobile Plant. It was signed as part of the implementation of instructions given by President Ilham Aliyev and President Aleksandr Lukashenko during the Belarusian head of state’s official visit to Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by Khanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant (GAZ) Production Association and Member of Parliament, and Valery Ivankovich, General Director of MAZ OJSC.

The partnership between GAZ and MAZ continues to play a key role in advancing and deepening bilateral economic ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more