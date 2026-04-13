Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)

Speaking to Trend, Murog underscored the strategic depth and
long-term value of cooperation with the Ganja Automobile Plant.
“GAZ is our strategic partner in the Azerbaijani market. We have
enjoyed fruitful cooperation for 20 years. At least 700 units of
80-120 horsepower equipment are supplied to Azerbaijan annually,
and in various years, this figure has exceeded 1,000 units. Today,
mini tractors for melon cultivation and specialized farming, as
well as high-capacity equipment of 350 horsepower for large-scale
agricultural production, offer significant growth potential. In
this anniversary year of our cooperation, we intend to take a more
active role in joint initiatives, including exhibitions. Our plants
remain long-standing and highly reliable partners,” he noted.
In turn, Fatiyev highlighted that around 80% of Belarusian
equipment is assembled at GAZ, underscoring both its quality and
competitive edge, while also pointing to the critical role of state
support.
“20 years have passed since the beginning of our cooperation
with the Minsk Tractor Works. In 2006, during the official visit of
President Ilham Aliyev to Belarus, the foundation for this
partnership was laid. The project has never been interrupted, even
during the pandemic; the plant continued assembling tractors.
During our visit to MTZ on April 7-8, we once again discussed the
future trajectory of cooperation, new projects, and reached
agreements on joint production and exports to third countries,”
Fatiyev said.
He added that, to date, the plant has assembled and commissioned
more than 15,000 tractors across various models.
“We take pride in seeing our machinery operating across all
cities and regions of Azerbaijan. Customers value the reliability
and quality of our products. It is especially meaningful that the
high-powered equipment assembled at our plant is now actively
serving in the liberated territories, in our native Karabakh,”
Fatiyev emphasized.
Highlighting cooperation with Minsk Tractor Works, the Chairman
of the Ganja Automobile Plant Supervisory Board noted that an
average of 700-800 tractors of various models and modifications are
assembled annually in Ganja, adding that these figures could rise
further in line with the pace of development.
“In the early years of cooperation, we launched production with
the assembly of Belarus 80.1, Belarus 82.1, Belarus 1221, Belarus
1025, Belarus 892, and Belarus 80X tractors. We later expanded into
the assembly of more powerful agricultural machinery. If the export
project to third countries is realized, both production volumes and
the model range will undoubtedly grow. We are currently working on
a major initiative, and I am confident that achieving this goal
will open a new chapter in cooperation with our Belarusian
partners,” he emphasized.
The sides also reviewed current priorities and mapped out future
plans, with the meeting attended by Dmitry Pinevich. Concluding the
visit, Fatiyev left a note in the honorary guests’ book.
As previously reported, the agreement provides for the assembly
of a new batch of municipal vehicles (100 units) based on MAZ
chassis at the Ganja Automobile Plant. It was signed as part of the
implementation of instructions given by President Ilham Aliyev and
President Aleksandr Lukashenko during the Belarusian head of
state’s official visit to Azerbaijan.
The document was signed by Khanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the
Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant (GAZ) Production
Association and Member of Parliament, and Valery Ivankovich,
General Director of MAZ OJSC.
The partnership between GAZ and MAZ continues to play a key role
in advancing and deepening bilateral economic ties between
Azerbaijan and Belarus.
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