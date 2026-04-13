Azerbaijan-Belarus industrial ties strengthen as GAZ and MTZ mark partnership milestone (PHOTO)

Speaking to Trend, Murog underscored the strategic depth and long-term value of cooperation with the Ganja Automobile Plant.

“GAZ is our strategic partner in the Azerbaijani market. We have enjoyed fruitful cooperation for 20 years. At least 700 units of 80-120 horsepower equipment are supplied to Azerbaijan annually, and in various years, this figure has exceeded 1,000 units. Today, mini tractors for melon cultivation and specialized farming, as well as high-capacity equipment of 350 horsepower for large-scale agricultural production, offer significant growth potential. In this anniversary year of our cooperation, we intend to take a more active role in joint initiatives, including exhibitions. Our plants remain long-standing and highly reliable partners,” he noted.

In turn, Fatiyev highlighted that around 80% of Belarusian equipment is assembled at GAZ, underscoring both its quality and competitive edge, while also pointing to the critical role of state support.

“20 years have passed since the beginning of our cooperation with the Minsk Tractor Works. In 2006, during the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Belarus, the foundation for this partnership was laid. The project has never been interrupted, even during the pandemic; the plant continued assembling tractors. During our visit to MTZ on April 7-8, we once again discussed the future trajectory of cooperation, new projects, and reached agreements on joint production and exports to third countries,” Fatiyev said.

He added that, to date, the plant has assembled and commissioned more than 15,000 tractors across various models.

“We take pride in seeing our machinery operating across all cities and regions of Azerbaijan. Customers value the reliability and quality of our products. It is especially meaningful that the high-powered equipment assembled at our plant is now actively serving in the liberated territories, in our native Karabakh,” Fatiyev emphasized.