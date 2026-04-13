Turkmenistan seeks Austrian experience in green energy development

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 11. Turkmenistan has expressed interest in Austrian experience in developing green energy technologies, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The issue was addressed by Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during his meeting with President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, which took place in Vienna as part of Berdimuhamedov’s visit to participate in the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum.

In addition, Turkmenistan also showed interest in expanding cooperation in digitalization and artificial intelligence, alongside Austrian expertise in urban infrastructure, water treatment technologies, and the banking sector.

The sides noted that cooperation in these areas could support the introduction of innovative solutions into the national economy, contribute to diversification, and ensure sustainable development.

For reference, Turkmen-Austrian relations are primarily focused on diplomatic and institutional cooperation, with an emphasis on political dialogue and multilateral engagement, particularly within the UN framework and international forums. At the same time, bilateral trade and economic ties remain relatively limited in scale compared to the level of political contacts.