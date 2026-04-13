Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty meets President of Austria

Photo: The press service of the Turkmen Government.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 13. Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The meeting took place in Vienna during Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Austria to participate in the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum.

During the talks, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening political dialogue, economic cooperation, and cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation within international organizations, including interaction within the UN framework and support for international initiatives.

The parties also highlighted the development of interparliamentary dialogue and regular contacts between foreign ministries.

In addition, the sides discussed cooperation in education and culture, including academic exchanges and joint cultural initiatives.

At the end of the meeting, Berdimuhamedov invited the Austrian president to visit Ashgabat.

“We had a good exchange on deepening our economic relations and our countries’ commitment to multilateral platforms. In geopolitically challenging times, upholding diplomacy and maintaining dialogue is key,” President Van der Bellen wrote on his X account, following the meeting.