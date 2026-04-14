Azerbaijan and Latvia debate economic collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Prospects for the development of economic relations were discussed between Azerbaijan and Latvia, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Armands Krauze, Minister of Agriculture of Latvia and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission, we underscored the prospects for economic relations between our countries.

We also explored opportunities to expand joint activities in trade, energy, investment, transport, and agriculture," he noted.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, in 2025, the volume of Latvian direct investments in Azerbaijan amounted to $6.9 million, reflecting a decrease of $17.5 million, or 3.5 times, compared to 2024. In the reporting year, Latvia's investments accounted for 0.1% in the total volume of foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan.