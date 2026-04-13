Average monthly salaries in Azerbaijan continue to rise in Feb. 2026
The average monthly nominal salary of employees in Azerbaijan increased compared to the same period last year, reflecting continued growth in household incomes, according to the State Statistics Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy