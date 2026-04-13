Kazakhstan appoints unified operator for Karachaganak gas processing plant project
Photo: Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan
Karachaganak gas processing plant, with a capacity of up to 5 billion cubic meters of gas per year, is a key element of the country’s comprehensive gas industry development plan through 2029.
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