Turkmen parliament adopts laws on digitalization and administrative reform

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 13. Turkmenistan’s parliament has adopted a number of legislative amendments aimed at digitalization of public services and improvement of administrative regulation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The decisions were made during the twelfth session of the Mejlis (Parliament) of the seventh convocation, attended by representatives of ministries, agencies, and the media.

Among the key measures were amendments to the migration law, which provide for the transition of procedures for the registration, extension of stay, and deregistration of foreign nationals to an electronic format. The changes are expected to streamline administrative processes and improve the efficiency of the State Migration Service.

Lawmakers also approved amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, strengthening liability for a number of violations, as well as updates to legislation on industrial safety, accounting, and financial reporting in line with international standards.

In addition, deputies approved changes to environmental legislation regulating fisheries and the protection of aquatic biological resources.

During the session, the Mejlis also confirmed the mandates of newly elected deputies and introduced changes to the structure of parliamentary committees. All draft laws were adopted unanimously.