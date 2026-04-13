Azerbaijan sees drop in loans with relaxed credit terms
Azerbaijan saw a notable drop in restructured loans in 2025, with the total portfolio falling —driven largely by a sharp contraction in business lending, signaling a shift in credit dynamics, according to the Central Bank.
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