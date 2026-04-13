Turkmenistan, UN discuss cooperation on sustainable development and energy transition

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 13. Turkmenistan and the United Nations have discussed expanding cooperation in sustainable development, energy transition, and implementation of UN initiatives, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The talks were held during a meeting between Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) and UN Assistant Secretary-General Rabab Fatima, which took place in Vienna as part of Berdimuhamedov’s visit to the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum.

During the meeting, the UN side emphasized the importance of Turkmenistan’s policy of positive neutrality in contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development, noting its alignment with the core objectives of the United Nations, including the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Turkmen side highlighted the country’s active engagement with the UN and its specialized agencies, stressing that participation in international platforms, including the Vienna forum, reflects Turkmenistan’s commitment to advancing global cooperation on climate, energy, and development issues.

Particular attention was also given to the outcomes of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in the Avaza National Tourism Zone in 2025, and to the further strengthening of multilateral cooperation in support of developing states.

The International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum, previously known as the Vienna Energy Forum, is a solutions platform to accelerate low-emission, climate-resilient development around the world. The Forum highlights the action-oriented steps required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The solutions platform facilitates multi-sectoral, multi-stakeholder, and inter-disciplinary dialogue to advance sustainable energy development. Initiated in 2008, the Forum is co-organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the Austrian Government, and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis.