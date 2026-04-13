Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova attends IPU Executive Committee meeting in Istanbul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. At the request of Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Azerbaijani MP and Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan Sevil Mikayilova attended the IPU Executive Committee meeting in Istanbul, Türkiye, Trend reports.

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus took part in the opening of the event.

Mikayilova, who is the Vice-President of the Executive Committee, Eurasia Group, will also take part in the 152nd Assembly of the IPU in Istanbul on 15-19 April. The event will bring together all IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians, on Middle East Questions and on Health, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young Parliamentarians.

The General Debate will focus on the overall theme Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations and provide a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views and galvanize parliamentary action. The Assembly will adopt resolutions on the emergency item and on the subject items taken up by the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security entitled The role of parliaments in establishing robust post-conflict management mechanisms and restoring a just and lasting peace and by the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development entitled Building a fair and sustainable global economy: The role of parliaments in combating protectionism, reducing tariffs and preventing corporate tax avoidance.

The Assembly is expected to conclude with the adoption of an outcome document on the overall theme of the General Debate.