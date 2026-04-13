Turkmenistan voices concern over security risks in Caspian region

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 13. Turkmenistan has expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Caspian region, advising against any military action there in light of the recent strikes on Iran's section of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The statement was made by Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during a briefing which followed his meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General, Rafael Grossi.

Berdimuhamedov recalled that the 2018 Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea defines the region as a zone of peace, excluding the presence of non-littoral military forces, which serves as a foundation for regional stability and economic cooperation.

“Turkmenistan is concerned about the military strikes carried out on the territory of a neighboring Caspian state. Our country categorically rejects such actions. Military operations in the Caspian region are absolutely unacceptable,” Berdimuhamedov stated, warning that it could pose risks to regional security and ongoing economic cooperation.

The country is currently reviewing a draft joint statement of Caspian states addressing the situation and may support the document.

Meanwhile, Caspian economic cooperation has intensified in recent years, with Turkmenistan playing as a key transit hub within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), linking China and Central Asia with Europe. Cargo volumes along the route reached around 4.5 million tons in 2024, demonstrating rapid growth, while capacity is expected to expand to up to 10 million tons annually by 2027.

A central element of Turkmenistan’s strategy is the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, whose capacity reaches up to 17 million tons annually. The port is a major logistics hub on the Caspian Sea coast, handling container, ferry, and general cargo, as well as facilitating multimodal transport between Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe.

Turkmenistan is also expanding cooperation with other Caspian states, particularly Azerbaijan, boosting cargo flows between Turkmenbashi and Baku and integrating them into East-West corridors such as the Middle Corridor and the Lapis Lazuli route. These routes are increasingly used for transporting energy resources, industrial goods, and agricultural products, reinforcing the Caspian’s role as a key trade and transit artery.