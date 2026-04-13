Azerbaijan sees strong growth in industrial output in early 2026
Azerbaijan’s industrial production saw modest growth in early 2026, driven by a strong performance in the non-oil and gas sector, although overall GDP contracted slightly due to a decline in the oil and gas sector.
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