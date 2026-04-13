Uzbekistan, Afghanistan strengthen economic ties with multimillion-dollar deals
Photo: Andijan Regional Administration
Uzbekistan and Afghanistan are deepening economic ties, as new agreements and growing trade signal stronger bilateral cooperation.
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