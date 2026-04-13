CPC oil pipeline system resumes operations after scheduled maintenance

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 13. The oil pipeline system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium resumed operations on April 10, 2026, following a scheduled 72-hour shutdown, Trend reports via CPC.

During the downtime, planned maintenance works were carried out on various components of the pipeline system, including pumping stations and the marine terminal.

Such scheduled shutdowns are conducted no more than twice a year and are planned in advance in coordination with all shippers. The schedule is also taken into account by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy when forming the annual oil transportation plan for the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline, ensuring coordinated operations across production and transportation chains.

The CPC is a major international oil transportation project involving Russia, Kazakhstan, and leading global energy companies. The system includes a 1,500-kilometer main pipeline that transports crude oil primarily from western Kazakhstan’s Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan fields, as well as from Russian producers.

More than two-thirds of Kazakhstan’s export oil is shipped via this route. The crude is delivered to the marine terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near Novorossiysk, where it is loaded onto tankers for export to global markets.