Azerbaijan's transport experience wins new international recognition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. An international report on "Vision-led transport planning: A guide for policy makers" of the International Transport Forum (ITF) noted Azerbaijan's transport reforms as a positive experience, the statement of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport says, Trend reports.

The report emphasized that Modern transport planning should not be limited to infrastructure projects alone, but should be based on a long-term strategic vision. Within the framework of this approach, countries are recommended to strengthen institutional coordination, improve financial mechanisms, and apply data-based decision-making to make transport systems more sustainable, accessible, and effective.

The report's "Planning tools" section specifically mentions the Transport Coordination Council, established in 2023 by the relevant decree of the President of Azerbaijan. The report noted that the council ensures coordinated activities between various state agencies.

At the same time, in the "Practical examples of resource mobilization and coordination" section, another initiative of Azerbaijan - the "Public Transport" Targeted Budget Fund - is presented as a successful financing model. This fund, established in 2025, aims to ensure the sustainability, quality, and safety of public transport services.

The above-mentioned approaches demonstrate that Azerbaijan's consistent policy towards improving management in the transport sector, strengthening financial sustainability, and applying the principles of systematic planning is recognized at the international level. This success also once again confirms the importance of the steps the country has taken towards building a more sustainable, integrated, and future-oriented transportation system.