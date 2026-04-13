Israeli Prime Minister raises alarm over fragile ceasefire with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The ceasefire between Iran and the United States could break down at any moment, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ahead of a Cabinet meeting, Trend reports.

According to Netanyahu, U.S. Vice President JD Vance had briefed him on ongoing negotiations in Islamabad. He emphasized that Washington could not accept what he described as Iran’s open violation of the agreement as a precondition for talks.

“The agreement was that they would cease fire, and the Iranians would immediately open the Strait of Hormuz, but (Tehran) did not do so. The Americans could not accept this,” Netanyahu said.

He also pointed out that U.S. President Donald Trump supports the idea of a naval blockade of Iran’s ports.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.

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