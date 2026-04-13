Iran sheds light on cargo volumes handled at Qeshm ports
Cargo handling at Qeshm ports saw substantial activity in the past year, with notable growth in non-oil product shipments and significant export and transit volumes, reflecting the region's key role in Iran's trade and maritime operations.
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