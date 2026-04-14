Yelo Bank increased its interest income by 25% in the first quarter

Yelo Bank has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. According to the reporting period, the Bank maintained a growth trend in both profitability and capital sustainability. The key performance indicators for the quarter are as follows:



During the first three months of 2026, Yelo Bank’s interest income rose by 25% compared to the same period last year, reaching 51 million AZN. Non-interest income exceeded 2 million AZN. Within the quarter, the Bank achieved a net profit of 6.6 million AZN.



The total loan portfolio increased by 13% (120 million AZN) year-on-year, rising to 1 billion 80 million AZN. Prioritizing support for the real sector, the Bank's business loan portfolio stands at 672 million AZN, accounting for a significant share—more than 62%—of the total portfolio. The consumer loan portfolio grew by 15% (55 million AZN) compared to the same period last year, reaching 410 million AZN by the end of the quarter.



Customer trust in the Bank as a financial partner is reflected in the volume of the deposit portfolio. The Bank's deposit portfolio grew by 16% (147 million AZN) compared to the first quarter of last year, exceeding 1 billion 60 million AZN.



Total capital increased compared to the beginning of the year, reaching 177 million AZN. The total capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.48%, and the Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 11.69%, both exceeding regulatory requirements.



As of the reporting date, the Bank's total assets stand at 1 billion 513 million AZN.



Starting the year at a high pace, Yelo Bank has succeeded in maintaining growth momentum in financial indicators. The Bank considers supporting the real sector, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), its strategic priority. In the upcoming period, Yelo Bank aims to accelerate the implementation of technological solutions to meet customers' financial needs in accordance with modern standards and create additional value for society.



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