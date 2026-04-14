Kyrgyzstan advances infrastructure projects to boost water supply and irrigation
Photo: The State Council Information Office of China
Ongoing investment in water infrastructure reflects Kyrgyzstan’s strategy to strengthen agricultural resilience and improve rural living standards through enhanced irrigation and potable water access.
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