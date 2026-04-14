French President urges for ceasefire expansion to Lebanon and security in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. It is essential that the ceasefire be strictly respected by all parties and that it include Lebanon, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, Macron has held talks with the presidents of the United States and Iran, urging the removal of restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

“It is essential, in particular, that the ceasefire be strictly respected by all parties and that it include Lebanon. It is equally important that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened unconditionally, without restrictions or tolls, as soon as possible," he wrote.

Macron also announced that France and the United Kingdom will also host a conference in Paris this Friday, bringing together by videoconference non-belligerent countries ready to contribute, alongside us, to a multilateral and purely defensive mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait when security conditions allow.

The French President further called on U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the resumption of the negotiations suspended in Islamabad, the clearing up of misunderstandings, and the avoidance of any further escalation.

He also stressed the need to strictly observe the agreed ceasefire and said it is essential, in particular, that the ceasefire be strictly respected by all parties and that it include Lebanon.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.

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