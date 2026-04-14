Azerbaijan's agrarian sector shows modest growth in 3M2026
Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector saw growth in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting positive trends in production. The overall economic output, however, experienced a slight decline in GDP. While the oil and gas sector faced a decrease, the non-oil and gas industries showed modest growth.
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