Azerbaijan reveals total number of evacuees from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan, as well as those of other countries, from Iran continues, Trend reports.

A total of 3,505 people, citizens of various countries, have been evacuated from Iran from 08:00 on February 28 to 10:00 on April 13.

During this period, the evacuees included 736 citizens of China, 613 of Azerbaijan, 374 of Russia, 294 of India, 198 of Bangladesh, 194 of Tajikistan, 152 of Pakistan, 136 of Iran, 116 of Indonesia, 84 of Oman, 57 of Algeria, 46 of Italy, 30 of Germany, 27 of Canada, 26 of Spain, 25 of France, 21 of Georgia, 18 of Saudi Arabia, 18 of Japan, 17 of Uzbekistan, 17 of the U.S., 16 of Bahrain, 14 of Poland, 14 of Switzerland, 13 of Kazakhstan, 13 of Nigeria, 13 of Belarus, 12 of Hungary, 11 of Mexico, 10 of the UK, 10 of Bulgaria, 10 of the Democratic Republic of Congo, 9 of Brazil, 8 of Sudan, and 8 of Venezuela.

In addition, evacuees included 6 citizens each from the United Arab Emirates, Finland, Slovakia, Belgium, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Australia; 5 each from Serbia, Sweden, Afghanistan, Türkiye, Austria, Greece, and Vietnam; 4 each from Jordan, the Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, and the Netherlands.

Furthermore, 3 citizens each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway were evacuated, along with 2 each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Myanmar, Cyprus, Egypt, Slovenia, and Uruguay. One citizen each was evacuated from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Belize, and the Dominican Republic.

Due to the lack of concrete results between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, while Iran, on the same day, began striking Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs. Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel