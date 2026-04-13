Iran's Keshevarzi bank discloses loan amounts for equipment purchases
State-backed agricultural lending is being positioned as a key policy tool to modernize farming capacity, address structural constraints like water scarcity and climate pressures, and strengthen long-term food security.
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