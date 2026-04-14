NEQSOL Holding сompanies among largest taxpayers in Azerbaijan

Four companies within NEQSOL Holding have been included in Azerbaijan’s top 100 taxpayers list for 2025, published by the State Tax Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In 2025, companies within NEQSOL Holding contributed a total of AZN 221.9 million in taxes to the Azerbaijani state budget, strengthening the holding’s position as one of the country’s largest taxpayers.

Among the leading taxpayers within the Holding are Azerconnect Group, Norm, Bakcell, AzerTelecom, along with Nobel Energy and other group companies.

Two companies within NEQSOL Holding – Azerconnect Group and Norm – are also among the top 10 largest taxpayers in the non-oil-and-gas sector in Azerbaijan.

“In 2025, NEQSOL Holding paid AZN 221.9 million in taxes, with four of its companies ranked among the country’s top 100 taxpayers. Beyond its significant tax payments, the holding continues to contribute to Azerbaijan’s economic development through sustainable business practices, investments, job creation, and social initiatives. These results highlight the holding’s commitment to economic growth, transparency, and corporate social responsibility,” said Imran Ahmadzada, Group CFO of NEQSOL Holding and Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan.

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across 11 countries in energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining industries. The holding places significant emphasis on expanding its presence in Azerbaijan and, as it continues to grow, remains dedicated to contributing to the country’s economic and social development.