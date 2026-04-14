Kazakhstan and Belarus explore frontiers to strengthen strategic partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 14. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov discussed the development of a strategic partnership between the countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

In the course of the meeting, President Tokayev noted the high dynamics of bilateral strategic cooperation and stated that Kazakhstan attaches primary importance to cooperation with Belarus across all areas.

“We will hold a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in May. I think that in addition to the multilateral agenda, we will also discuss other issues related to the development of relations between our states,” Tokayev emphasized.

In addition, he emphasized the necessity of maintaining an active dialogue based on trust and ensuring the coordinated implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

The sides highlighted the importance of further strengthening cooperation in industrial cooperation, transport, agriculture, tourism, and other areas.

Particular attention was paid to increasing exports of Kazakh products. The president welcomed the upcoming opening of the Belarusian Consulate General in Almaty, which is expected to expand regional ties between the two countries.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on current regional and international issues.