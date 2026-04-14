TotalEnergies announces new offshore hydrocarbon discovery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. TotalEnergies SE has announced a new hydrocarbon discovery on the Moho license offshore the Republic of Congo following the successful drilling of the MHNM-6 exploration well targeting the Moho G structure, Trend reports via the company.

The operator, TotalEnergies EP Congo (63.5%), said the well encountered a hydrocarbon column of around 160 meters within high-quality Albian reservoirs. An extensive data acquisition and sampling campaign was also conducted to support further subsurface evaluation and future development planning.

The Moho G find, combined with a previous discovery at the nearby Moho F structure, is estimated to contain close to 100 million barrels of recoverable resources. The volumes are expected to be developed through tie-back connections to existing Moho production facilities.

According to the company, the proximity of the discovery to existing infrastructure will enable a short-cycle and cost-efficient development strategy, reducing the time required to bring production online.

“By leveraging our technical expertise and existing infrastructure, we are creating the conditions for future value-accretive production,” said Nicola Mavilla, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies EP Congo operates the Moho license with a 63.5% stake, alongside Trident Energy (21.5%) and the National Petroleum Company of Congo (SNPC) (15%).

Current production from the Moho development is supported by two floating production units — Alima and Likouf — with combined output of around 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.