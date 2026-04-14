Kyrgyzstan expands agricultural financing support in Chong-Alay district
Photo: World Economic Forum
The expansion of concessional agricultural lending in Chong-Alay reflects Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing policy to strengthen rural economies by improving access to finance for small-scale farmers and livestock producers.
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