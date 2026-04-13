Uzbekistan unveils growing number of enterprises with Kyrgyz capital
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan continues to deepen its economic ties with neighboring Kyrgyzstan, with a steady presence of Kyrgyz-backed enterprises across key sectors of the economy, particularly in trade and industry.
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