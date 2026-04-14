Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2026 held with the support of Azercell (PHОТО)

Around 100 teams participated in the competition this year

The Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2026 (ABCC), one of the country’s leading student business competitions, has been successfully concluded. The initiative was organized by the U.S. Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association (AAA) with the support of Azercell.

The competition serves as a valuable platform for strengthening students’ practical skills and preparing them for future careers in a rapidly evolving business environment. Built around real-life case studies from Harvard Business Review, ABCC focuses on developing participants’ capabilities in business analytics, strategic thinking, and financial analysis.

This year, approximately 100 teams took part in the competition. Following the initial selection stages, 26 teams participated in specialized training sessions delivered by Business Academy and ABCC programs. Of these, 12 teams progressed to the semi-final round, with only 4 teams qualifying for the final stage.

In the final round, teams presented their solutions to a jury comprising representatives from leading companies and institutions. Based on the evaluation results, the team representing ADA University was awarded first place. Two teams representing the Azerbaijan State University of Economics secured second and third places, respectively.

The winners received cash prizes of 8,000 AZN, 4,000 AZN, and 2,000 AZN.