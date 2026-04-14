IMF releases forecast for real GDP growth in S. Caucasus and Central Asia
The IMF reports that economic growth prospects for the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and parts of the Middle East have been revised downward due to regional instability and rising external pressures.
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