Azerbaijan discoses number of female farmers

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. As many as 80,000 female farmers exist in Azerbaijan, and the same number of women are land users, Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Rural Women's Association, Gulbaniz Ganbarova, said at an international conference on "Strengthening women's voices for sustainable development in the CICA region", organized by the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, in some cases, the issue becomes more about justice than law.

"For example, there are issues such as obtaining convenient places for women who take livestock to the pasture, and when scheduling irrigation water, most farmers have to irrigate during the daytime.

Simplifying business registration, expanding electronic services, and ensuring women's access to financial resources are the main goals ahead. Women working on farms should participate as full-fledged economic entities."

Ganbarova also highlighted collective women's businesses in villages. She said that collective women's businesses are gaining momentum in the regions.

"Within this model, women work together to produce more, sell more, and earn more income. As they grow their businesses, they also provide jobs to other women living in the village. So far, 780 women have provided themselves with employment based on this model," she added.