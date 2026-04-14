Azerbaijani gymnasts return home following their performance at European Championships (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The Azerbaijani
athletes who participated in the European Trampoline and Tumbling
Championships held in Portimao, Portugal, from April 8 through
April 12 have returned to the country, Trend reports.
According to Trend, the gymnasts were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev
International Airport by representatives of the sports community,
media, the athletes’ families, and other guests.
The championship concluded with notable results for Azerbaijani
gymnastics. The country was represented by 23 gymnasts across both
youth and senior categories, with athletes delivering strong
performances throughout the competition.
Having successfully advanced through the qualification rounds,
Azerbaijani gymnasts competed in several semifinal and final
stages. In the individual trampoline program, Seljan Mahsudova
finished 4th with a score of 56.550, while Magsud Mahsudov placed
6th with 60.080 points.
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