Azerbaijani gymnasts return home following their performance at European Championships (VIDEO)

According to Trend, the gymnasts were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the sports community, media, the athletes’ families, and other guests.

The championship concluded with notable results for Azerbaijani gymnastics. The country was represented by 23 gymnasts across both youth and senior categories, with athletes delivering strong performances throughout the competition.

Having successfully advanced through the qualification rounds, Azerbaijani gymnasts competed in several semifinal and final stages. In the individual trampoline program, Seljan Mahsudova finished 4th with a score of 56.550, while Magsud Mahsudov placed 6th with 60.080 points.

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